Various News: Jericho Cruise Guests Sign Giant Sign For Roman Reigns, The Elite Dresses Up As The Mario Crew For Halloween, Card For The Weekend ROH TV Tapings

– Fans aboard the Jericho Cruise put together and signed a “Get well soon, Roman” sign to show him support during his battle with leukemia…

– The Young Bucks posted the following image of the Elite crew in costume for Halloween…

Happy Halloween from The Elite. pic.twitter.com/adZ5mYT6GE — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 31, 2018

– Here is the card for ROH’s TV tapings in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE…

* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Cody & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom

* ROH Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods

* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young

* Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels

* Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose