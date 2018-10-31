Quantcast

 

Various News: Jericho Cruise Guests Sign Giant Sign For Roman Reigns, The Elite Dresses Up As The Mario Crew For Halloween, Card For The Weekend ROH TV Tapings

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Roman Reigns Raw 10.22.18

– Fans aboard the Jericho Cruise put together and signed a “Get well soon, Roman” sign to show him support during his battle with leukemia…

– The Young Bucks posted the following image of the Elite crew in costume for Halloween…

– Here is the card for ROH’s TV tapings in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE…

* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Cody & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom
* ROH Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods
* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young
* Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels
* Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

Jericho Cruise, Roman Reigns, WWE, Larry Csonka

