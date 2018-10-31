wrestling / News
Various News: Jericho Cruise Guests Sign Giant Sign For Roman Reigns, The Elite Dresses Up As The Mario Crew For Halloween, Card For The Weekend ROH TV Tapings
– Fans aboard the Jericho Cruise put together and signed a “Get well soon, Roman” sign to show him support during his battle with leukemia…
Giant card being signed for @WWERomanReigns on the #JerichoCruise. #RomanReigns #WWE pic.twitter.com/MwB8jhonl4
— Kelsey Connors (@BlackLabMama) October 28, 2018
– The Young Bucks posted the following image of the Elite crew in costume for Halloween…
Happy Halloween from The Elite. pic.twitter.com/adZ5mYT6GE
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 31, 2018
– Here is the card for ROH’s TV tapings in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE…
* ROH Champion Jay Lethal & Cody & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom
* ROH Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods
* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young
* Kenny King vs. Christopher Daniels
* Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose