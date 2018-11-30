Jerry Jarrett Talks Heat With Kane & Introducing Him To Vince McMahon

Jerry Jarrett recently talked to The Hannibal TV (transcript via Wrestling Inc) about his relationship with Kane, and said that Kane may have some unresolved issues with him.

“Kane has been a little bit of a disappointment. Because I saw him when I was up for the Hall of Fame. And maybe he didn’t see me, but I thought he did because I waved at him and said, ‘Hello Glenn!’ Then when he was running for the mayor of Knoxville, I sent him a little tweet and said, ‘Glenn, it’s your old buddy’, and he didn’t answer back. So I don’t know what that situation was, but I would think he wouldn’t forget that his mother used to call me twice a week and say, ‘Do you think Glenn’s wasting his time? Will he ever make any money in this business?’ I said, ‘Yes ma’am, I think he will. (You) just got to wait for your opportunity.’ I don’t think he has forgotten that I’m the one that flew him to New York and introduced him to Vince McMahon. Maybe… I just, I don’t know. All I can go by is the way he has acted, and if I see Sting or Scott Hall, they will run through the crowd to hug my neck. So there’s some big difference.”