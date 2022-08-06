Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling

PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon.

He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter called, this week, the Raw crew and the Smackdown crew and said, ‘My father-in-law and Stephanie’s father….We admire him and we respect him. He reached success that we would never know without him, but we don’t know how to do it his way, and we’re not going to try. We’re going to try a new way.’… and I think the new way is to put wrestling instead of sports entertainment. I mean, I that’s pure speculation on my part.“