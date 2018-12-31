Jerry Jarrett Why He Thinks Jeff Got Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Jerry Jarrett recently spoke with Hannibal TV (transcript via Wrestling Inc) about his son Jeff Jarrett and why he got in the WWE Hall of Fame…

”Brian Armstrong is very close to Jeff and our whole family. Jeff and I, at one point, got Brian an apartment and bought the furniture for him. I’m saying that only to say that’s how close we were. And then as you know, when Jeff had his run, Brian was Road Dogg. So again, this bond; so Brian went through rehab and recovery, got his life back together and Jeff had to go through rehab and recovery. Brian was responsible for getting Jeff into the rehab. So I just felt like when I heard that Brian was really in with Vince and Hunter and Stephanie, I thought, ‘Well, there’s a chance they could bridge that’. And what I think happened is, I think Triple H says, ‘We are a global company, Vince. We don’t have time for jealousies and anger and past grudges. Let’s put it all behind us’. And I think Vince really likes and respects Triple H.”