Jerry Jones Discusses WWE WrestleMania 38 In Arlington, Vince McMahon’s Ability To Grow Wrestling Business

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently spoke to 105.3 The Fan (h/t Fightful) to hype WWE’s return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for WrestleMania 38, and Jones discussed what has impressed him most about Vince McMahon.

When discussing WrestleMania once again being held at the Cowboys’ venue, Jones mentioned his early wrestling memories, in addition to his thoughts on McMahon’s ability to grow the wrestling business (via Fox Business):

“I’m a fabulous fan of WrestleMania. It is really one of the real accomplishments, for me, to have that event at our stadium,” he said. “I am so impressed by McMahon’s ability and skills of making wrestling what it is today. I grew up when wrestling was the first time on television, and it was so much fun. I used to go to wrestling matches when I was a kid. My father used to get involved and be a sponsor, and use wrestling to call attention to his stores.”

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event on April 2 and April 3.