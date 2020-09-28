Jerry Lawler 50th Anniversary Results: Steel Cage Tag Team Main Event, More

The Jerry Lawler 50th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night, with a “Thunderdome” steel cage six-man tag team match and more. The show took place from The Ballpark At Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee, and the results are below (per Fightful):

* Matt Boyce def. Derrick King

* LT Falk Jr., Tom Prichard & Tony Atlas def. Dillon McQueen & The Brothers Of Seduction (Cam The Prince & Jake Tucker)

* James Ellsworth def. Danny Dollar

* Perky Will & The Essentials (Honcho Hensley & Jason Genesis) def. Chris Styles, Gunner Laine & Justin Tindle

* The Boogeyman def. Christian James

* USACW Southern Heavyweight Title Match: Luke Cage def. Matt Starr (c) to win the title!

* USACW Ladies Title / NWA World Women’s Title Match: Miranda Gordy (c) [USACW] vs. Thunder Rosa (c) [NWA] ends in a Double Count Out

* USACW Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Lawless def. Nathan Starr to win the title!

* Thunderdome Steel Cage Match: Jerry Lawler & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. Doug Gilbert, Matt Riviera & Tommy Rich