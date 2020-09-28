wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler 50th Anniversary Results: Steel Cage Tag Team Main Event, More
The Jerry Lawler 50th Anniversary show took place on Saturday night, with a “Thunderdome” steel cage six-man tag team match and more. The show took place from The Ballpark At Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee, and the results are below (per Fightful):
* Matt Boyce def. Derrick King
* LT Falk Jr., Tom Prichard & Tony Atlas def. Dillon McQueen & The Brothers Of Seduction (Cam The Prince & Jake Tucker)
* James Ellsworth def. Danny Dollar
* Perky Will & The Essentials (Honcho Hensley & Jason Genesis) def. Chris Styles, Gunner Laine & Justin Tindle
* The Boogeyman def. Christian James
* USACW Southern Heavyweight Title Match: Luke Cage def. Matt Starr (c) to win the title!
* USACW Ladies Title / NWA World Women’s Title Match: Miranda Gordy (c) [USACW] vs. Thunder Rosa (c) [NWA] ends in a Double Count Out
* USACW Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Lawless def. Nathan Starr to win the title!
* Thunderdome Steel Cage Match: Jerry Lawler & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. Doug Gilbert, Matt Riviera & Tommy Rich
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately