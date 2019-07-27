Jerry Lawler Announces King’s Court With Trish Stratus for Smackdown Live Next Week

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler announced on Twitter that he will be hosting a segment of King’s Court on Smackdown Live on Tuesday night featuring fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Tuesday’s Smackdown will be held in Memphis, Tennessee. Lawler wrote, “This Tuesday night on WWE SmackDown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King’s Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, Trish Stratus!”

As previously reported, Stratus was said to be in talks to work a match at Summerslam 2019, which will be held in her hometown of Toronto on August 11. Also, last week on Smackdown Live, Charlotte Flair demanded a match on the card to prove she’s the greatest female Superstar of all-time.