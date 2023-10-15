wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Appears at Memphis Tigers Game
October 15, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis native Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared for the Memphis Tigers’ game against Tulane that took place on October 11. The game was a special Wrestling Night event. You can see a photo of Lawler at the game below.
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler recently started making public appearances again after suffering a stroke earlier this year.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬
In honor of wrestling night, Memphis legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will be releasing the Tigers against Tulane 👑
📰 https://t.co/kVTtrHmOhR
🎟️ https://t.co/veaatHRP9o pic.twitter.com/3d1LGjbPc8
— Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) October 11, 2023