wrestling / News

Jerry Lawler Appears at Memphis Tigers Game

October 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jerry Lawler WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis native Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared for the Memphis Tigers’ game against Tulane that took place on October 11. The game was a special Wrestling Night event. You can see a photo of Lawler at the game below.

As previously reported, Jerry Lawler recently started making public appearances again after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Jerry Lawler

