WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments on the Passing of Brian Christopher, Boss & Hug Connection Shirt Available, James Ellsworth Gets The ‘RehireEllsworth’ Support From The Rock & Roll Express
– On the most recent episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ Jerry “The King” Lawler spoke at length about the passing of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler. You can listen below…
– Sasha Banks announced that WWE Shop is now selling “Boss & Hug Connection” shirts…
Best shirt in the business buy it now before it sells out! @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/JedpKGOy38
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 7, 2018
– Ricky Morton of the Rock and Roll Express posted the following on Instagram, supporting the #rehireellsworth movement…
Check out those arms!Welcome, to the gun show. On the other note, #rehireellsworth is definitely something Hoot and I support! The man started from Bottom and now he’s here. He is definitely a #FutureLegend and proud to call him my friend. Ellsworth, “any man with two hands has a fighting chance.” @jamesellsworthwrestling #FutureLegendappreal #RocknRollExpress #35yearsstrong #WWE @wwe