Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments on the Passing of Brian Christopher, Boss & Hug Connection Shirt Available, James Ellsworth Gets The ‘RehireEllsworth’ Support From The Rock & Roll Express

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jerry Lawler

– On the most recent episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ Jerry “The King” Lawler spoke at length about the passing of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler. You can listen below…

– Sasha Banks announced that WWE Shop is now selling “Boss & Hug Connection” shirts…

– Ricky Morton of the Rock and Roll Express posted the following on Instagram, supporting the #rehireellsworth movement…

article topics :

James Ellsworth, Jerry Lawler, Sasha Banks, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading