UPDATEDx2: Jerry Lawler Receives Criticism for Comment During Raw, Jim Cornette Defends Lawler From ‘Whiny’ Wrestling Fans, Line Edited From Hulu Version of Raw

UPDATE 2: In the latest update to the story, the criticized line in question by Jerry Lawler last night on Raw has been edited from the Hulu version of the episode that’s now available (h/t Fightful).

UPDATE: It will likely come as no surprise, but Jim Cornette shared a tweet in defense of Jerry Lawler today, which you can see below. Cornette is no stranger himself to controversy over some comments and jokes he’s made on commentary during a wrestling TV broadcast. You can read more about the controversy in NWA that led to Cornette’s exit as a broadcaster for the company RIGHT HERE.

Cornette took wrestling fans to task for taking offense at Lawler “telling a joke.” He wrote on Twitter, “So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don’t DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE”

ORIGINAL: WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King Lawler is the subject of controversy following last night’s Raw, which led to him trending on Twitter for referring to a spot in a match as a “Ramen Noodle Moonsault.” Additionally, there’s debate over Jerry Lawler continuing to work as a live in-house broadcaster for Monday Night Raw during the coronavirus pandemic when he’s 70 years old and previously suffered a heart attack.

During last night’s show, Austin Theory was wrestling Akira Tozawa in a singles match. After Tozawa hit a diving senton on Theory, Lawler stated, “Looked like a Ramen Noodle Moonsault.”

Not long after Lawler’s comments made the air, NXT Superstar Rachael Evers wrote on Twitter, “Just a casual reminder that being a racist is not ok. Thanks for listening to my Ted talk. Have a great night.”

Lawler was a top trend on Twitter last night with fans criticizing and taking exception to his on-air comment during Tozawa vs. Theory, which was seen as racially offensive, along with Lawler continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the Lawler clip in question with his remark that was posted on social media below:

Jerry Lawler just called Tozawa’s senton on Austin Theory the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault”. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/wi9zor3o2b — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) April 14, 2020

