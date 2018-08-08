Jerry Lawler Has His Doubts That Brian Christopher Killed Himself

On the latest edition of his podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), Jerry Lawler spoke in detail about he death of his son Brian Christopher, and his doubts that Brian killed himself…

On Getting The Call About Brian: “I never dreamed it in a million years to get the phone call that I got last week,” Lawler said. “It was just devastating and then all of the events after that have almost been a blur. You’re suddenly living a nightmare. I knew this was the real deal, but I didn’t believe it. I was stuck there in Raleigh, there was nothing I could do until the next morning when I could get on the plane. That’s when it really hit me when I walked into the emergency room and saw Brian lying there.”

On Having to let Brian Go: “We just let him not put the blood pressure medicine in,” Lawler said. “Sure enough in about — it really went down fast — I would say in about twenty minutes his blood pressure was down to basically nothing. “We just stood there and I held his hand and his heart stopped beating. That was it.”

On Knowing That BrianNeeded Help: “I had many conversations with Brian from the time he got arrested from the time he was in jail,” Lawler said. “I even went to meet Brian and the Sheriff of Hardeman Country in his own office and had Brian in there. Brian was at the point where he needed help and I think he realized it. But, you know there’s some things that went on while Brian was in jail and then he basically was going to have a mandatory — it was his third DUI — and in Tennessee, I believe that’s a mandatory ninety-days in jail. We spoke with the Sheriff and this is the crazy thing, he said, ‘this is going to be the best thing for Brian. He needs help, we’re going to get him some help. We’ll get him into a rehab program from here.’ He said, ‘Jerry, my jail is going to be the best place for Brian for the next few weeks.’ He said, ‘I’ll personally keep an eye on him and he’ll be safe here,’ and then this is what’s happened.”

On His Doubts That Brian Christopher Killed Himself: “I have doubts as to whether Brian really did actually commit suicide,” Lawler said. “The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation is working on investigating what happened at the jail. I don’t have any results from that yet, but I have my doubts as well. We’ve been contacted by inmates who were in the jail with Brian and they don’t believe what was told was actually what happened. We’ve been contacted by another person who witnessed… I probably shouldn’t say any more because this investigation is ongoing and it may take a long time to get sorted out. I don’t want to believe that Brian committed suicide but by the same token, if there is something else involved, I don’t know if it will bring Brian back, I don’t know if it will make it better or worse. We just want to know what actually happened because right now there’s a lot of doubt and a lot of questions that are going to have to be answered in the next few months. My attorney just looked at this and said, his exact words were, ‘Jerry, this doesn’t pass the smell test. I mean something’s not right about this whole thing.'”