Jerry Lawler Discusses Making His Funeral Arrangements, Addresses His Friendship and Relationship With Hulk Hogan

– During a recent edition of his Dinner With The King podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler spoke about making his funeral arrangements and his thoughts on Hulk Hogan possibly returning to WWE. Below are some highlights.

Jerry Lawler on working on his postmortem funeral arrangements: “These people that work at funeral homes get you when you’re vulnerable. You’re feeling sad and all that kind of stuff. Then they use that time to hit you with. ‘Mr. Lawler, look at this, you don’t want to have somebody go through this kind of problem after you pass away. You want to have all this kind of stuff done for yourself,’ so the next thing you know I’m buying a plot for myself. The lady said, ‘We have a special deal here. We have a celebrity row. Our manager, I just spoke to him, would really love to have you out here. We’re dying to have you out here.’ To make a long story short, I bought a plot on celebrity row. My grave will be right next to Isaac Hayes and Isaac Hayes has a big seven feet tall piece of bronze with etched words and writings and all that stuff.”

Lawler on the rumors of Hulk Hogan returning to WWE at Crown Jewel: “For a long time he was the WWE and you know what, I love Terry, I really do. I helped get the guy started. Everybody knows that story. We’ve been friends from the first day I met him back when he was just coming into Memphis. He came from Florida where he was a bass player in a band, got started there and I’ve never had an unkind word or thought about the guy. We’ve been good friends – not hanging out friends, much. We’ve been good friends and I like the guy. I get asked a ton of times in a ton of different interviews about wrestling and they ask who’s the most famous – that’s what I’ll always tell them. They say, ‘Who’s the best? Who’s the greatest wrestler?’ I’ll say, ‘Well, I would have to say, if you want to say who’s the most famous, the biggest name: Hulk Hogan.’ And I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. … Like I said, what’s old is new. One of these days they may call up and say, ‘Hey, we need you and Good Ole’ J.R. to come back and start commentating again.’ Well who knows?”

As talked about on the podcast, here’s @JerryLawler’s burial plot, which made @GlennMooreCLE a little uncomfortable. Right next to Isaac Hayes. Hear the story on the podcast. pic.twitter.com/aDib3gJpxa — Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) October 26, 2018