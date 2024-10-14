Jerry Lawler Gives Health Update, Doesn’t Miss Doing Commentary Work

Jerry Lawler recently provided an update on his health and says he doesn’t miss doing commentary work. The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a stroke early last year, and he spoke about how he’s doing in an interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge. You can see highlights below, per Fightful):

On how his health has been: “Well, my health has been a big problem for me lately. I had a couple of strokes. That’s what cost me my deal with WWE, with my commentating because my voice, it’s not perfect, but it’s not good enough to do commentating. So I’m still with them on a [Legends Deal]. Still part of the family… the best part of that is I think four times, I get a nice, big check, and that’s good [laughs].”

On whether he misses doing commentary: “No, not a bit. I just went out there and sat down and was myself, and it was just another chapter of my life. When I finished it, 10-15 minutes before it was over, I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, how much longer is this gonna last?’ As soon as it was over, I just got up and went about my business. Left the studio and went about being Jerry Lawler.”