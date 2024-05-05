Jerry Lawler Gives Health Update, Says He’s Doing Great

Jerry Lawler was hospitalized last year following a stroke but has since recovered and is doing well. During a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions (via Post Wrestling, Lawler gave an update on how he’s feeling and said that for the most part, he’s doing great. Lawler also had knee replacement surgery back in March.

He said: “My health is great. I just (went) over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast.“