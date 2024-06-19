Jerry Lawler Gives Health Update, Confirms WWE Contract Status

Jerry Lawler recently gave an update on his health and confirmed his status with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer’s commentator contract reportedly expired in May, something Lawler confirmed in an interview with Going Ringside. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On how he’s doing following his stroke last year: “I’m sort of hobbling around right now, I just had a knee replacement on my right knee. It’s doing good, but it’s a little bit of hobbling here and there… I seem to be doing pretty well. People just see me like this, but at home, I live by myself. It’s a little tough there right now. But it’s seemed to get better.”

On his WWE contract status: “The commentating contract [ended]. I had two strokes about seven months ago, and so they started…that’s not good for commentary. But I’m still under contract with them.”