Jerry Lawler Recalls How Helen Hart Changed Bret Hart’s Feelings Towards Him

Jerry Lawler recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and the WWE Hall of Famer recalled working with Bret Hart and heat between the two that eventually led to Bret’s mother, Helen Hart, solving some of their issues. Here’s what Lawler had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Jerry Lawler on how his promos and character work could rub some of his opponents the wrong way: “In my case, some of the things that I would do, and I was just doing it because of my character, or whatever. I was doing stuff that I thought would be funny and entertaining. In my case, a lot of the things that I would say about my opponent in trying to just be funny would cause some hard feelings. I didn’t even realize it at the time. I came from an era where you could just say or do anything about your opponent and everybody knew it was just part of the business. But over the years, some people have taken it personally.”

On how Helen Hart helped change Bret’s mind about Lawler: “In my mind, I said, ‘what can I say that in the fans’ eyes, would make them think that Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler hate each other?’ So, I went with the insults on Bret’s parents, not knowing at the time that really pissed Bret off. He didn’t tell me until later. It was a while later after we stopped working together. His mother, Helen Hart told Bret, ‘we loved that when Jerry Lawler talked about us. Stu and I loved it because it made us part of the event. It brought us in and gave us some notoriety. We loved it.’ It wasn’t until Bret’s mother told him that, that he changed his feelings towards me.”

On Bret putting him in the Sharpshooter as a shoot: “There was really animosity when I worked with Bret. I’ll never forget, he put a Sharpshooter on me, and this was a shoot. They had to come in the ring and pull him off of me.”