Jerry Lawler Inducted Into Indiana Sports Hall of Fame This Weekend
PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler was inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame last night in a ceremony in Evansville, IN. This was part of a weekend gathering set up to celebrate Lawler, put together by Jeff Osbourne.
When Lawler was a child, he sent his own art to WMC-TV and Lance Russell. Russell’s family held onto it and present it back to Lawler last night. Those who spoke about the King included Ricky Morton, Mick Foley, Bill Dundee, Jimmy Valiant, Jimmy Hart, and Jerry Calhoun.
There were around 300-400 in attendance. It was also announced that a coffee-table book of Lawler’s artwork is coming soon.
The celebration continued today with Austin Idol, Bill Dundee, Mick Foley, The Steiners, The Hardys, Ron Simmons, Lex Luger and Jimmy Valiant. It includes “museum style exhibits with legendary, ring-worn items, wrestling artifacts, championship belts, recreated television settings, awards presentation, Wrestling Costume World Championships, photo-ops, autographs, collectibles, LIVE podcasts, Q&A sessions, historic video show and much more.”
This weekend was a lovely celebration of "The King" Jerry Lawler in Evansville, Indiana. King is a legit icon who is in the GOAT conversation. Proud to call myself both a fan & friend of Jerry Lawler. pic.twitter.com/IsT8Ofanwh
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2024
