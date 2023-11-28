wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Reveals Iron Survivor Qualifiers For This Week’s WWE NXT
Jerry Lawler has made his picks for the Iron Survivor Qualifying matches that will take place on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE posted the video below in which Lawler announced Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe and Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James as qualifiers for the NXT Deadline bouts:
The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* Wes Lee v s. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano
If Lee wins, he gets an NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline
* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James
* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe
🚨 🚨 🚨 @JerryLawler has made his picks for tomorrow's Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches!#WWENXT comes to you LIVE tomorrow at 8/7c on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/YV8u7Z8IPL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Felt ‘Insulted’ When Triple H Offered To Help Him With Promos
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Booker T On Why Will Ospreay Signing With AEW Over WWE Was a Good Move