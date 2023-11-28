Jerry Lawler Reveals Iron Survivor Qualifiers For This Week’s WWE NXT

Jerry Lawler has made his picks for the Iron Survivor Qualifying matches that will take place on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE posted the video below in which Lawler announced Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe and Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James as qualifiers for the NXT Deadline bouts:

The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Wes Lee v s. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

If Lee wins, he gets an NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe