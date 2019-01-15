Jerry Lawler and JBL Set to Call Men’s Royal Rumble Match This Year

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler signed a new two-year contract with WWE. Lawler discussed the news this week on his Dinner With the King podcast (via Fightful), and he revealed that he will be calling the men’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event. Also, he will be calling the match alongside Michael Cole and former WWE Superstar JBL.

Lawler discussed how his contract with WWE was up on January 10 of this year and sending word to WWE’s Kevin Dunn. Lawler stated the following: “My contract is up every year on January 10. On the 8th, I hadn’t heard a word. I sent a text to Kevin Dunn and said, ‘My contract is up the day after tomorrow. I just want to know where we stood.’ The very next day, I got a new contract in the mail. Not only one year, but a two-year deal. With a raise!”

He added that he would be taking part in the commentary team for this year’s Royal Rumble event, stating: “The Royal Rumble is coming up. They sent me a text message and I am going to be calling the men’s Royal Rumble. Me, Michael Cole and JBL.”

Lawler was present at last year’s event to call the men’s Royal Rumble match. Also, Lawler confirmed that AEW never reached out to him about possibly joining the promotion when asked by co-host Glenn Moore.