Jerry Lawler, Lex Luger Added To Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest In May

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler and Lex Luger have been added to Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest in May. The company announced that Lawler and Luger are the latest names confirmed for the May 10th show in White Plains, New York.

The updated lineup for the event includes:

* The Hardys vs. TBA
* MVP & Shelton Benjamin vs. TBA
* Matt Taven vs. TBA
* Brad Baylor vs. TBA
* Ricky Smokes vs. TBA
* Romero Roselli vs. TBA
* Waves & Curls vs. TBA
* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

* Appearances by Mick Foley, Mickie James, Velvet Sky, Kane, Lex Luger, and Jerry Lawler.

