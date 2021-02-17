wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Makes A ‘My Hole’ Comment About Nia Jax, Jax Responds
It seems the people associated with WWE haven’t run out of jokes about Nia Jax saying ‘My Hole!’ yet. Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler is the latest to make a joke, noting that he recently saw a cloud that reminded him of Jax.
He wrote: “Saw this hole in a cloud today in Memphis and immediately thought of @NiaJaxWWE.”
Jax replied: “Looks like it’s winking.”
Looks like it’s winking https://t.co/1ajZLBBdyo
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 17, 2021
