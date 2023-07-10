Jerry Lawler To Miss Scheduled Appearance Due To Health Concerns

TMart Productions has announced that Jerry Lawler will be unable to make a scheduled appearance as he is not healthy enough to do so. The King suffered a stroke back in February. The latest update was that Lawler was getting stronger in his recovery. The announcement reads:

Unfortunately this Update is not good news.

After waiting and waiting and holding out hope I was informed today that due to continued health issues Jerry the King Lawler has to cancel.

Jerry was someone we really wanted to be at the event. We had tried last year but he was already booked to be somewhere else in 2022. I had made it a point to get Jerry Booked very early this year and it was before he got sick. We are very sorry for those that wanted to meet the King. We know he was a major want for alot of people.

We have to understand that Jerry health comes first and unfortunately he has to pull out and is just unable to travel and do these types of things right now.

All of us wish the King a speedy recovery and that eventually he will make his return to what he loves doing.

Anyone that ordered Autograph or Photo Op tickets for the King you can get a full refund or use it for other items you may want.

I’ll be reaching out to you all over the next few days.