Jerry Lawler Praises Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair After WWE Raw Match

Jerry Lawler was quite impressed by Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair after their match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, Belair defeated Ripley at the end of the gauntlet match to determine who will enter the Elimination Chamber match last on the show. On tonight’s Raw Talk, Lawler praised the two stars for their bout.

“What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair!” Lawler said (per Wrestling Inc). “The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.”

Belair and Ripley will be part of the women’s Chamber match at Sunday’s PPV along with Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss.