WWE News: Jerry Lawler Remembers Anniversary of Heart Attack on Raw, Mandy Rose Workout Video

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler

– Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to look back on his heart attack during an episode of Raw seven years ago today. He posted:

– Muscle and Fitness posted a video of Mandy Rose doing a body-weight workout, which you can see below:

Jerry Lawler, Mandy Rose, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

