wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler Remembers Anniversary of Heart Attack on Raw, Mandy Rose Workout Video
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to look back on his heart attack during an episode of Raw seven years ago today. He posted:
Seven years ago today, September 10, 2012, I died on @WWE RAW from a cardiac arrest! Thanks to @DocSampson13, @MichaelCole, your prayers and God, I got a second chance! pic.twitter.com/tTGmJWHrmL
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 10, 2019
– Muscle and Fitness posted a video of Mandy Rose doing a body-weight workout, which you can see below:
