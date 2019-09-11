WWE News: Jerry Lawler Remembers Anniversary of Heart Attack on Raw, Mandy Rose Workout Video

– Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to look back on his heart attack during an episode of Raw seven years ago today. He posted:

Seven years ago today, September 10, 2012, I died on @WWE RAW from a cardiac arrest! Thanks to @DocSampson13, @MichaelCole, your prayers and God, I got a second chance! pic.twitter.com/tTGmJWHrmL — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 10, 2019

– Muscle and Fitness posted a video of Mandy Rose doing a body-weight workout, which you can see below: