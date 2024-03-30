wrestling / News

Jerry Lawler Reportedly Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jerry Lawler WWE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently underwent a knee replacement surgery. The surgery was reportedly confirmed by multiple sources. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Lawler for his recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading