Jerry Lawler Reportedly Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery
March 30, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently underwent a knee replacement surgery. The surgery was reportedly confirmed by multiple sources. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Lawler for his recovery.
