Jerry Lawler Returns Home Amid Recovery From Stroke

Jerry Lawler is back at home as he recovers from the stroke he suffered in February. As noted in early February, Lawler was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

PWInsider reports that Lawler has recovered enough that he was able to return to his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Since he had been released from the UCI, he had been staying at his Florida home and undergoing outpatient therapy.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lawler for a quick and full recovery.