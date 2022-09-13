Jerry Lawler Reveals That Biography: WWE Legends A&E Documentary Is in the Works

– While speaking to the Johnny Dare Morning Show, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed that an A&E documentary on his career is in the works for the next season of Biography: WWE Legends.

Jerry Lawler said on the plans for his A&E documentary (via WrestlingInc.com), “For next season, they’re doing my documentary for A&E, and we had the Batmobile out, driving it over to the Mid-South Coliseum where we had all those famous matches and all that sort of stuff. So yeah, it’s always fun to get the Batmobile out. I love looking at people’s faces.”

As noted, new WWE programming is expected to return to A&E in January 2023, with new episodes of WWE Treastures and Biography: WWE Legends in the works.