wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year, Explains WWE’s Vaccine Policy
Fightful reports that in a tweet that has already been deleted, Jerry Lawler revealed that he got his vaccine for COVID-19, noting that WWE wants everyone vaccinated before Hell in a Cell on June 20. He later revealed that the reason he waited so long to get the vaccine was that he had COVID at the first of the year and had antibodies.
He wrote: “1st let me comment on some of the comments after this tweet of mine. The WWE has the same covid policy as MLB. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re good to go. If not, you must still wear a mask at the event and be tested before an event. Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated. It’s because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn’t feel the need.”
Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated. It's because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn't feel the need.
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Studios Head Exits in Layoffs, Details on All-Hands Meeting
- Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response