Jerry Lawler Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year, Explains WWE’s Vaccine Policy

Fightful reports that in a tweet that has already been deleted, Jerry Lawler revealed that he got his vaccine for COVID-19, noting that WWE wants everyone vaccinated before Hell in a Cell on June 20. He later revealed that the reason he waited so long to get the vaccine was that he had COVID at the first of the year and had antibodies.

He wrote: “1st let me comment on some of the comments after this tweet of mine. The WWE has the same covid policy as MLB. If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re good to go. If not, you must still wear a mask at the event and be tested before an event. Some people question why I waited so long to get vaccinated. It’s because I already had covid back around the 1st of the year I had antibodies and didn’t feel the need.”