Jerry Lawler Reveals How Much Fans Paid For Greatest Royal Rumble Tickets
Jerry Lawler recently spoke to Twin Lakes Sports Network and was asked about the Greatest Royal Rumble event. During the interview, Lawler claimed that fans in Saudi Arabia paid as little as $2 for tickets because of the government paying for the event. Lawler also spoke about fans, feeling that they want to be more westernized and added that he was surprised about how much Saudi fans knew about the WWE and the Superstars.