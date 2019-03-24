Jerry Lawler & Rikishi Dance to Too Cool’s Theme Music, Team Up For Match Against Scott Steiner & Buff Bagwell at Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game

– Jerry Lawler and Rikishi added some gold to their resumes following a match at Saturday night’s Memphis Grizzlies NBA game. The two teamed up to face Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell for the Grind City Tag Team Championships at the NBA game, with Lawler and Rikishi winning to become the new champions. You can see video of the end of the match below, which saw Lawler duck an attempt by Bagwell to hit him with a foreign object. Bagwell hit Steiner instead, allowing Lawler to get the win.

Also below is video of the two coming out and dancing witth the Grizzlies’ “Grizz Girls” to Too Cool’s theme music. Lawler wore a Grandmaster Sexay vest in honor of his son, the late Brian Lawler.

A stink face + the pin. @TheREALRIKISHI & @JerryLawler are your NEW Grind City Tag Team Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DmoYarGd7R — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 24, 2019