Jerry Lawler Says He’s Been on More Raws Than Anyone, Talks Future of the Industry

– Jerry Lawler spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about his lengthy career and more. Highlights are below:

On having more Raw appearances than anyone: “This is an unbelievable fact – when I was on the RAW Reunion, that made my 1000th appearance on Monday Night RAW. I’ve been on more RAWs than anybody, including Vince McMahon! So, that’s amazing. So now you’re gonna ask me to pick out my favorite moment from all those RAWs? I think maybe, without a doubt one of my favorite moments was when I came back from when I had the cardiac arrest, and I was gone for a few weeks. And getting to come back, and J.R. and Michael Cole greeting me back on the show, that was probably the most emotional, most fun moment ever.”

On his appearance on David Letterman with Andy Kaufman: “I think I already [painted a good picture] as far as my career goes. And as far as wrestling goes, that moment with Andy Kaufman. I mean, that was 35 years ago, people still talk about it today, people still make movies about it. Andy Kaufman was such a unique individual and such a big star at the time that it made a big moment in wrestling history that I don’t think will ever be recreated or ever be forgotten. I think that moment involving Hollywood, Andy Kaufman, and wrestling opened up the doors to it be wrestling entertainment. It started bringing in the Hollywood types and now you’ve got wrestlers crossing over and being movie stars. ”

On where the business goes from here: “As far as where [the pro wrestling business] is going, your guess is as good as mine. I mean, like I said, I’ve been in this business a long time. Forgotten more about wrestling than people will ever know. But it’s still, at this point in time and the way that social media is, the way TV is, who knows what the future is going to be. I think a lot of it, like as you see with the WWE Network, I think a lot of it is going to be in streaming video. People just don’t watch TV the same way as they did ten years ago, so, things are constantly changing. That’s one of those sayings in life that I learned a long time ago, ‘There’s nothing sure in life except change.’ Who knows how WWE and the wrestling business will be changing in the future. I hope it’s gonna be good for me and you.”

On his new YouTube channel: “I have a brand new YouTube channel! Jerry Lawler official YouTube channel, so, I want you to all go right now and subscribe to it. We’re going to be getting a lot of new stuff up there all the time; new and old. A lot of my great old Memphis footage that people have been looking for forever is going to be on that channel.”