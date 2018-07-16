Jerry Lawler Says Hulk Hogan’s Hall of Fame Removal Was an ‘Overreaction’

– Jerry Lawler spoke with The Roman Show at Florida Supercon and discussed Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame. Lawler said he wasn’t surprised by the reinstatment and said he never should have been removed.

“Well, no, I am not shocked at all,” Lawler said. “I was shocked that while he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. I think the whole thing was blown out of proportion. I’ve known Hulk Hogan his entire career, and for the claims of him being a racist it is never—there’s not one ounce truth to that at all. Like I said I’ve known the guy my whole life and he is a really good guy, and I just felt it was an overreaction that he wasn’t in the WWE Hall Of Fame. We have to be so politically correct these days, and honestly I think we go too far overboard being politically correct.”

He added, “I am happy that he is back. Hopefully they’ll [WWE] renew a working relationship with Hulk. Let’s face it—without a doubt he is the most popular WWE superstar of all time. It’s only right he should still be in the Hall of Fame, and it’s only right that he should be working with the WWE.”