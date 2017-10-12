Jerry Lawler Says The Shield Was The Best Period For All Three Members, Talks Reunion

Jerry Lawler discussed the Shield reunion, why it came together and more on the latest episode of his podcast, Dinner With the King. Highlights are below:

On The Shield: “They all had success as singles wrestlers. Roman a little more than Seth, but than you look back at Seth with that injury that he suffered, Seth was really on a roll there for a while. And then Dean had a tremendous amount of success as a singles guy too. But I don’t think any of the three of them reached the height that they enjoyed while they were all together as The Shield.”

On Roman Reigns’ push: “I still feel like the company feels that Roman Reigns is the guy. Obviously they are looking for someone that can pick up the ball without having to call back John Cena. I still feel like the company thinks that’s the guy, in Roman Reigns. I think, for the short term right now, it’s a great move putting these guys back together.”