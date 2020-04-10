wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Selling His Replica Of The 1960s Batmobile
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
Newsarama reports that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is selling his replica of the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman TV series. The car, which is drivable, was previously on display at the Jerry Lawler Museum at the Resorts Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
The Batmobile is a build on an early Corvette C4 chassis with a Buick 350-CID V-8 engine. It was even signed by stars Adam West and Burt Ward, along with Lawler, Anthony Michael Hall, Jeremy Bulloch, and Dustin Diamond. It’s listed at $110,900 on Hemmings.com and is being sold through MotoeXotica Classic Cars.
