Jerry Lawler Set For Match at GCW/Black Label Pro Show

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler Mid-South

– Jerry Lawler is heading into the ring for a match at GCW and Black Label Pro’s upcoming “2 Cups Stuffed” show. GCW announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will face Mance Warner at the event, which takes place on August 30th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

This is Lawler’s first match since he competed for Supreme Wrestling back in May. More details are available at the link.

