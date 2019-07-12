wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Set For Match at GCW/Black Label Pro Show
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Jerry Lawler is heading into the ring for a match at GCW and Black Label Pro’s upcoming “2 Cups Stuffed” show. GCW announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will face Mance Warner at the event, which takes place on August 30th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
This is Lawler’s first match since he competed for Supreme Wrestling back in May. More details are available at the link.
* 2 Cups Stuffed Update *
Just Added:
JERRY "THE KING" LAWLER
vs
MANCE WARNER
Get Tix NOW:https://t.co/Y250iMpTWt
GCW/BLP present
"2 Cups Stuffed"
Friday 8/30 – 11pm
Grand Sports Arena
Hoffman Estates IL
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/tiX5QulOld
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences