Jerry Lawler Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions Show

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler will be the guest for the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show. Lawler posted to Twitter to note that he finished filming the episode yesterday, noting that it will be released in a couple of weeks (presumably on WWE Network).

The most recent episode of the Austin-hosted interview show aired on June 29th and featured Austin talking to Mark Henry.

