Various News: Jerry Lawler Shares Finalized Funeral Arrangements For Brian Christopher, Preview For Tomorrow’s Impact Main Event

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jerry Lawler

– Jerry Lawler posted the final funeral arrangements for his son Brian Christopher. The funeral and visitation take place on Friday…

– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling main event, featuring Pentagon & Fenix vs. oVe…

