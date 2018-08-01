wrestling / News
Various News: Jerry Lawler Shares Finalized Funeral Arrangements For Brian Christopher, Preview For Tomorrow’s Impact Main Event
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Jerry Lawler posted the final funeral arrangements for his son Brian Christopher. The funeral and visitation take place on Friday…
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 1, 2018
– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling main event, featuring Pentagon & Fenix vs. oVe…
TOMORROW ON IMPACT – two teams of brothers collide in a HUGE tag team main event!
oVe (@TheDaveCrist and @TheJakeCrist) face The Lucha Bros (@PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx) as oVe look to avenge @TheSamiCallihan's head being shaved! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/5JDDmyhzry
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2018