– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a health update. The former WWE Superstar and broadcaster suffered a stroke earlier in 2023. Below are some highlights:

Jerry Lawler on how he currently feels: “I feel great. I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal, and then my left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I’m gonna wait a while on that one.”

On having permanent damage on one side of his body: “That’s something that’s here constantly every day. I’ve just about I don’t wanna say gotten over, I haven’t gotten over because the effects of the stroke, they’re always there. I mean, my whole right side of my body is damaged and I can’t really write too good. I can’t draw worth a darn, but I can still sign an autograph, thank goodness. Yeah, I am [attending conventions], thank goodness. But, other than that, I feel fine.”