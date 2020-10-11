WWE News: Jerry Lawler Shares Undertaker’s First Memphis TV Appearance, Riott Squad Reunites in Photo

– Jerry Lawler shared a rare bit of footage of the Undertaker in a social media post. Lawler posted video of the Dead Man’s first appearance on Memphis TV as Master of Pain to Twitter, which you can see below:

31 years ago, The Undertaker, then known as the Master of Pain, made his first ever appearance on Memphis TV with @davebrown5555 . https://t.co/ENqxaB9uQN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 11, 2020

– The Riott Squad reunited recently, as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott met up with Sarah Logan. Morgan posted a picture of the three, as you can see below: