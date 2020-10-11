wrestling / News

WWE News: Jerry Lawler Shares Undertaker’s First Memphis TV Appearance, Riott Squad Reunites in Photo

October 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Raw

– Jerry Lawler shared a rare bit of footage of the Undertaker in a social media post. Lawler posted video of the Dead Man’s first appearance on Memphis TV as Master of Pain to Twitter, which you can see below:

– The Riott Squad reunited recently, as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott met up with Sarah Logan. Morgan posted a picture of the three, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, Riott Squad, The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading