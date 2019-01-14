WWE News: Jerry Lawler Signs New WWE Deal, John Cena Brings Bang Lucha Mask For House Show

– Jerry Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE that will keep him with the company for the next two years. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lawler noted on his latest Dinner With the King podcast that he signed a new deal that is for two years and comes with a raise.

Lawler said that he told Kevin Dunn that his deal was set to expire on January 10th and quickly receieved a new offer. He also noted that he will be part of the commentary team for the Men’s Royal Rumble match alongside Michael Cole and JBL.

– WWE noted on Twitter that John Cena brought back his “Juan Cena” lucha mask for the WWE live event in Huntsville, Alabama over the weekend. He appeared in a segment with Dasha Fuentes interviewing Lucha House Party as “Juanito,” and then did a photo with the group backstage:

The #LuchaHouseParty looks like they just saw a ghost and HIS NAME IS…Juanito? #WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/wJx4LKXWGI — WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2019