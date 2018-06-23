Jerry Lawler Talks About How He Got Paige’s Phone Number

In the latest edition of his Dinner with the King podcast, Jerry Lawler described a time when he was able to get Paige’s phone number, as well as a time he met LeBron James. Here are highlights:

On getting Paige’s number: We were about to go out to do the interview – in the Gorilla Position backstage there & everybody was back there – Vince [McMahon] was not there for some reason. Vince had gone and left after RAW. He had some business to attend to on that Tuesday, so he wasn’t there; but, everyone else was getting ready for our segment and all of a sudden in comes Paige and she comes over and hugs me and she said, ‘Can I take a picture?’ And I said, ‘You want to take a picture of my butt again?’ And she just started laughing. Anyway, she took three or four selfies and I said, ‘Send them to me.’ And that’s my cheap way of getting somebody’s telephone number.

On meeting LeBron James: He was walking with his entourage and he saw me and he told his guys, ‘Hey guys here’s the real King.’