Jerry Lawler To Put Career On The Line At CWA No Surrender

– CWA issued the following press release, announcing Jerry Lawler will put his career on the line on January 18, 2020.

Jerry “The King” Lawler To Put In-Ring Career On the Line Against Matt Riviera at CWA’s “No Surrender” Event

Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has agreed to put his in-ring career on the line against the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Title vs. Career, at CWA’s “No Surrender” event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR on Saturday, January, 18th, 2020.

Here is a video chronicling the rivalry between Jerry Lawler & Matt Riviera leading into their Title vs. Career Match at CWA’s “No Surrender”:

These two men have been engaged in a war that has lasted nearly 4 years, and has spilled into multiple wrestling promotions all over the Mid-South area, including their infamous Thunderdome Cage Match. At “No Surrender”, the war will come to an end resulting in either Matt Riviera losing his treasured Arkansas Heavyweight title, or the final match in the historic wrestling career of Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Also announced for this event, international superstar Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will face former Worlds Heavyweight champion, Tim Storm. In a Ladies Match, Kacee Carlisle will be taking on “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.

(Video): CWA “No Surrender” | Platinum Presale Tickets | THIS FRIDAY | 11/8/19: