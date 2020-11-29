wrestling / News

WWE News: Jerry Lawler Turns 71, Top 10 Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Moments

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler Mid-South

– Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who turns 71 years old today. The King is celebrating his 17st birthday on Sunday, and noted on Twitter that he’s celebrating alongside his old broadcast partner in Jim Ross:

– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at the best Triple H and Stephanie McMahon moments:

