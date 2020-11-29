wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler Turns 71, Top 10 Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Moments
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who turns 71 years old today. The King is celebrating his 17st birthday on Sunday, and noted on Twitter that he’s celebrating alongside his old broadcast partner in Jim Ross:
Celebrating @JerryLawler birthday here in Jax Beach for @Jaguars vs @Browns ! pic.twitter.com/NATN8Zdq6g
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 29, 2020
– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at the best Triple H and Stephanie McMahon moments:
