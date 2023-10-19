Jerry Lawler Gives Update On Recovery From Stroke, Working To Get Speech Back

Jerry Lawler is continuing his recovery from the stroke he suffered in February, and he gave an update on his status in a new interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and you can see some highlights below:

On his recovery: “I’ve had a bunch of different things and I’m still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that’s drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary… I really don’t do a lot, just staying around the house and do three rehab sessions a week where I go into hospital, and then I do some more at home here in Memphis, and that’s pretty much it.”

On working to regain his speech: “One [rehab session] is speech – that’s my main one. That’s three times a week. When I just started this, right after I had the stroke, I could barely talk. Now I go in and I sit down with this rehab lady and we just talk about different things. She had me read stuff, and all of this stuff has just helped me day in and day out getting my vocabulary better.”

On the stroke affecting his ability to sign autographs: “My right arm and my right leg and everything on my right side of the body, it’s not hurt me where I can’t walk around. I can still walk around, but I don’t have really good control of writing my autograph. I can write my autograph pretty good, but I’ve been so proud of my autograph and artistic ability to it, but that’s all sort of taken a while to come back.”

On thanking those who sent him messages of support: “I would like to say thank you for being concerned and worried about my upkeeping and what I’ve had going on. It’s just awesome to know that there are fans out there wondering what am I doing during my time off. It’s nice to talk to them.”