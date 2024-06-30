Jerry Lawler Says Vince McMahon Once Worked Heel Against Him In USWA

In an interview with News4Jax (via Wrestling Inc), Jerry Lawler spoke about getting hired to the WWF in 1992 and being allowed to also work USWA. He noted that Vince McMahon actually came to USWA to work him at one point.

He said: “He agreed to bring me into WWE and still let me still let me work in USWA. As a matter of fact, the first time Vince ever became a heel, he came down to Memphis and worked against me and nobody else saw it. He learned a little bit from me from there. I wasn’t thinking about this, making me the greatest or anything like that. I was just doing it on a daily basis because I wanted to wrestle more than I wanted to commentate so it just happened the way it did.“