wrestling / News

Jerry Lawler vs. Bully Ray Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling Show

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Battleground Championship Wrestling

Jerry Lawler and Bully Ray are set to do battle later this month for Battleground Championship Wrestling. BCW announced that the two will face off in a match at the 2300 Arena on December 18th:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Battleground Championship Wrestling, Bubba Ray Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading