Jerry Lawler vs. Bully Ray Set For Battleground Championship Wrestling Show
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
Jerry Lawler and Bully Ray are set to do battle later this month for Battleground Championship Wrestling. BCW announced that the two will face off in a match at the 2300 Arena on December 18th:
12/18 ECW Arena @2300Arena @BustedOpenRadio @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/fhfXQmWxRH
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 7, 2021
