Jerry Lawler Sends Warning to David Arquette Ahead of NEW Prison Break Tag Match, Says He Will Drop Him on His ‘Enlarged Head’

– Northeast Wrestling has released a preview clip for Jerry Lawler and Keith Youngblood vs. King Brian and David Arquette for the Northeast Wrestling tag team titles at the Prison Break event. The match is set for Friday, August 16 at 8:00 pm at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. You can check out that preview video below.

In the preview video, Lawler calls David Arquette “a joke.” He added:

“He’s one of the reasons that company [WCW] went out of business. When he comes to NEW and tries to take our titles, I’m gonna put him out of business. I hate to say this, but yes, I’m gonna do the same thing I did years ago to that other Hollywood comedian — that other Hollywood actor that thought he was gonna be a wrestler. I’m talking about Andy Kaufman. I’m gonna pick you up, David Arquette. I’m going to stuff your head between my legs, and I’m gonna drop you right on that enlarged head of yours. And if that don’t convince you that you need to go back to Hollywood, I don’t know what will.”

The card will stream live on the Highspots Wrestling Network. Here’s the updated lineup.

* Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first-time ever

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette & King Brian

* NEW Champion Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins

* Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn

* LA Park in action.

* The former Big Cass (with NZO) vs. Thrill Ride

* NZO in action.

* Penelope Ford vs. Tasha Steelz

* Private Party vs. The Flying Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude

* Brian Pillman Jr., Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and more set to be in action.