Jerry Lawler On What He Remembers From 2012 Cardiac Arrest, Says He Doesn’t Think About It Anymore

Jerry Lawler recently looked back at the scary moment when he suffered a cardiac arrest live on Raw 10 years ago and talked about what he remembers from it. Lawler infamously underwent the health scare on the September 10th, 2012 episode of Raw while on commentary after he had earlier been part of a tag team match. He spoke with the The Johnny Dare Morning Show in Kansas City about the incident, and you can see some highlights below:

On what he remembers from the incident: “I did not feel anything, and I did not remember anything. When I woke up, they kept me on — I guess once I got in the hospital they put me on the propofol or whatever, the same stuff Michael Jackson was on. And I didn’t even wake up until three days later. And when I woke up I had no idea what had happened, I had no idea where I was.

“My fiancée and I had been in Aruba two days before I came back to Canada to do the TV show. And when I opened my eyes in the hospital and Lauren, my fiancée, was standing there at the bedside — I had this thing down my throat, I couldn’t even talk so I’m writing stuff down. And I said, ‘Are we still in Aruba?’ I mean, it was like, no memory, no warning, nothing. I was just all of a sudden dead.”

On what it felt like: “It wasn’t even like going to sleep. I literally was watching a match and it was Kane and Daniel Bryan against somebody, and I’m commentating on the match. And it was like, I’m looking up at Kane and I just like, blink my eyes. In my mind, I just blink my eyes, and when I opened them I’m in the hospital and Lauren’s standing there beside me. So there was like no warning, no feeling of going to sleep, nothing. It was just like all of those three days of my life were just gone, and I didn’t even remember them.”

On if it makes him look at everything differently now: “No. I think it was because — I mean, when I woke up, I felt perfectly fine. Other than I did — like honestly, I did have a very sore chest because they actually fractured one of my ribs during the CPR stuff. So that was very sore… because it happened so fast and I have no memory of any pain or any bad feeling about it, when I came back too, it was like it never even happened to me. And I don’t even — I never think about it really, unless someone else mentions it to me. I mean, I haven’t had any problems with my heart at all since then, so no, I don’t even think about it anymore.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Johnny Dare Morning Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.