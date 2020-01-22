Jerry Lawler Wins CWA Heavyweight Title From Matt Riviera in Title vs. Career Match at No Surrender

– Championship Wrestling of Arkansas has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler won the CWA Arkansas Heavyweight title over the weekend (Jan. 18) at CWA No Surrender. The event was held at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock. Lawler defeated Matt Riviera in a Title vs. Career Match. You check out a highlight clip and the full announcement below.

Jerry “The King” Lawler Wins CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Title, Defeats Matt Riviera in “Title vs. Career Match”

(Little Rock, AR) — WWE Hall of Fame member & current WWE RAW commentator, Jerry “The King” Lawler defeated “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera in the “Title vs. Career” match, in front of a SOLD OUT crowd at Championship Wrestling of Arkansas’ “No Surrender” event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock this past weekend to become the CWA Arkansas Heavyweight champion.

The match stipulated that Jerry Lawler, age 70, would retire from in ring competition, should he lose to Matt Riviera. However, after one of the most chaotic matches in CWA history, Lawler managed to overcome the odds, and with legendary Memphis referee Jerry Calhoun counting the fall, got the pin on Riviera for the Arkansas Heavyweight title.

The night also saw a highly anticipated, first time singles match between former Worlds Heavyweight champion, Tim Storm, and international wrestling star & “Hart Dynasty” member, Davey Boy Smith, Jr., in which Tim Storm would come out on top.

The CWA’s first ever Ladies Match between 2nd generation star, “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy & former Women’s World champion, Kacee Carlisle was also held, with “The Badstreet Beauty” picking up the win.

“The Golden Boy” Greg Anthony with Lily faced “50 Caliber” Barrett Brown, who recently debuted for NJPW, and has had several spots on WWE television. On this night, Barrett Brown would get the victory. However, “The Golden Boy” in a post-match fit of rage, would end up pile driving Barrett Brown while standing on two open chairs, leaving Brown laying lifeless in the ring.

Other highlights included:

* Genetic Perfection (w/ Good Ol’ Kendall) vs. “The Son of JYD” Mike Carter & Gary “Roosevelt” Gram

* “The Connoisseur” Niles Plonk vs. Matt Boyce

* Iconic wrestler Pork Chop Cash was also in attendance at CWA “No Surrender”, receiving a huge, sustained ovation from the SOLD OUT crowd at the Maumelle Event Center.

Legendary Memphis Wrestling announcer, Dave Brown joined the CWA Broadcast Team of KC Gold & Boyd Bradford to help provide commentary for this historic event, which will be made available for streaming soon on www.CWAWrestlingNetwork.com.