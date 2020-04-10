wrestling / News
Various News: Jerry Lawler Set to Return to WWE Announce Team, AEW Thank You For Being A Friend with Scorpio Sky
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jerry Lawler set to return to the WWE announce team this week. WWE has been keeping him off announcing duties due to his recent heart attack, his family history of heart problems, and his age making him higher risk during the ongoing pandemic.
Lawler last worked as an announcer for the March 16th episode of RAW.
– AEW has released the premiere episode of Thank You For Being A Friend, with Justin Roberts interviewing Scorpio Sky.
